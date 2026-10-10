Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

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Trump gives 'national treasure' Musk top US medal after rift
09-10-2026 07:57 HKT
Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November
09-10-2026 04:21 HKT
Trump says Federal Reserve Board would like to see the country do badly
08-10-2026 11:13 HKT
Trump to appear at White House science event on Thursday
08-10-2026 10:57 HKT
Norway plans to spend US$63.6 billion from wealth fund in 2027
07-10-2026 14:19 HKT
Nobel Peace Prize haunted by the 'spectre' of Trump
07-10-2026 14:05 HKT
Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency
07-10-2026 12:56 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Woman found dead in tent at Sai Kung campsite
09-10-2026 03:51 HKT