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WORLD

Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

WORLD
1 hour ago
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US President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at The Oncenter in Syracuse, New York, US, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
US President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at The Oncenter in Syracuse, New York, US, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump reiterated his complaints on Friday about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that had left a stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel committee.

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Trump unleashed on Norway hours after the committee awarded this year's prize to Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court judge who oversaw a UN report that concluded Israel committed ​genocide in Gaza.

Trump called Pillay a "mystery person" during a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. "I never heard of the person. Nobody did."

Each year of his presidency, Trump has expressed disappointment at his failure to win the prize.

"This is an indelible stain on the country of Norway and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision," Trump said.

He listed a number of conflicts that he claimed a role in resolving and said he has helped prevent wars from breaking out between North and South Korea, Japan and North Korea, and China and Taiwan, without providing evidence.

"The Nobel Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization. And we will not forget, Norway," he said.

Reuters

TrumpNorway'indelible stain'Nobel Peace Prize

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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