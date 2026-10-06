Japan aims to agree on action plans with Asian partners to bolster oil reserves

Japan aims to agree on action plans with its Asian partners to boost crude oil reserves across the region at a ministerial meeting of the Japan-led Asia Zero Emission Community in the Philippines on Thursday, the industry minister said on Tuesday.
- In April, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed the "Partnership in Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia (POWERR Asia)" initiative, backed by US$10 billion in financial support, to help Asian countries procure energy resources and bolster their stockpiles
- Under the initiative, Japan will discuss support measures with participating countries with the aim of reaching an agreement on Thursday, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa told a press conference
- Supply disruptions caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran have raised concerns about energy security in Asia
- Japan will also host a special session with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to strengthen cooperation between oil producers and Asian consumers and enhance resilience in the global energy system, Akazawa said
- Japan aims to serve as a hub linking Middle Eastern oil-producing countries with Asian oil consumers, he said
Reuters