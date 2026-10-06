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FINANCE

Japan aims to agree on action plans with Asian partners to bolster oil reserves

FINANCE
21 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Japan aims to agree on action plans with its Asian partners to boost crude oil reserves across the region at a ministerial meeting of the Japan-led Asia Zero Emission Community in the Philippines on Thursday, the industry minister said on Tuesday.

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  • In April, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed the "Partnership in Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia (POWERR Asia)" initiative, backed by US$10 billion in financial support, to help Asian countries procure energy resources and bolster their stockpiles
  • Under the initiative, Japan will discuss support measures with participating countries with the aim of reaching an agreement on Thursday, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa told a press conference
  • Supply disruptions caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran have raised concerns about energy security in Asia
  • Japan will also host a special session with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to strengthen cooperation between oil producers and Asian consumers and enhance resilience in the global energy system, Akazawa said
  • Japan aims to serve as a hub linking Middle Eastern oil-producing countries with Asian oil consumers, he said

Reuters


 

Japanoilreserves

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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