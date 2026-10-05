Gaw Capital seeks Hong Kong listing for real estate private debt fund

Gaw Capital plans to list a new Hong Kong fund that will invest in private loans backed by property assets across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, including but not limited to Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, a draft listing document showed.

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Here are more details from the filing on Friday:

Gaw Capital is a Hong Kong-based investment manager focused on real estate, private debt, infrastructure and growth equity. It managed about US$35.6 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025.

Financial details including the fundraising size and share price were not disclosed.

The Gaw Capital Real Estate Private Debt OFC aims to give investors exposure to loans that are usually available mainly through private funds. It will target regular quarterly dividends and long-term gains.

The fund plans to invest at least 90 percent of its assets in property related debt, including senior loans, construction loans and other secured financing. It can borrow up to 30 percent of its net asset value.

The fund expects to invest 50 percent of the money raised within six months of listing and up to 100 percent within nine months.

Jefferies is sole sponsor and joint listing agent, alongside CMB International.

Reuters



