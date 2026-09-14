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FINANCE

Kioxia to consider raising US$10 billion in US listing, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Kioxia's LC9 series Enterprise SSD on display during the company's technical and product briefing on the release of the next-generation AI infrastructure at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kioxia's LC9 series Enterprise SSD on display during the company's technical and product briefing on the release of the next-generation AI infrastructure at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings is considering raising at least US$10 billion (HK$78 billion) by listing American depositary receipts, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Kioxia has been speaking with lenders, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, on an offering that may take place next year, the report said.

The Tokyo-based company is seeking to increase liquidity in the US through the listing after repurchasing billions of dollars worth of shares in Japan, while selling ADRs could also allow Kioxia to join a semiconductor-focused stock index, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Kioxia, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

Kioxia said in May it was preparing to list American depositary receipts (ADRs) to broaden its investor base.

Asian tech firms and semiconductor companies are looking to expand their investor base in the US, even as AI stocks recently fell after top AI lab CEOs call for hitting the brakes on technology's development amid safety worries.

Reuters

KioxiaUSlistingJapanchipsemiconductor

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