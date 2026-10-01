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FINANCE

Tesla September registrations rise across Europe, extending recovery

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Tesla Model S is parked in front of Oslofjorden, Oslo, Norway, April 9, 2025. REUTERS
A Tesla Model S is parked in front of Oslofjorden, Oslo, Norway, April 9, 2025. REUTERS

Registrations of new Tesla cars rose across several European markets in September, extending a rebound in the US electric vehicle maker's regional sales.

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Tesla registrations, a proxy for sales, rose 61.9 percent in France, 2.2 percent in Norway and 38.4 percent in Sweden from a year ago, data released by French car body PFA, Norway's data compiler OFV and Mobility Sweden showed on Thursday.

The gains add to signs of a broader Tesla recovery in Europe after two years of declining sales. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, Tesla registrations across the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association rose 43.3 percent between January and August, outpacing the broader battery-electric vehicle market, which grew 38.8 percent over the same period.

Tesla's rebound has been supported by easier year-ago comparisons, higher fuel prices, government incentives and growing consumer interest in electric vehicles.

Registration figures from Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, are due later this week and will provide a further indication of whether Tesla's recovery is gaining momentum across the region.

Reuters

 

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