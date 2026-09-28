Shein returns to profit in second quarter, warns of uncertain second half

Fast-fashion platform Shein (0625) returned to profit in the second quarter and made US$11.08 billion (HK$86.42 billion) in sales, but warned about an uncertain second half as it unveiled its first results as a public company on Monday.

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An increase in total orders fulfilled supported a more than 20 percent sequential jump in Shein’s second-quarter net revenue, although the Iran conflict continued to impact its Middle East operations.

The Singapore-headquartered online retailer posted a net income of US$2.40 billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of US$99 million in the previous quarter.

Shein said its Europe sales decreased by nearly 14 percent to US$3,770 million in the second quarter, reflecting weaker volumes due to higher prices and lower online advertising spending in anticipation of the European Union imposing fees on low-value e-commerce parcels from July 1.

The company’s shares had closed 0.5 percent higher at HK$35.28 before the results on Monday.

Since its September 1 debut in Hong Kong, Shein’s shares have dropped 27.3 percent from the offer price of HK$48.56 apiece.

Reuters