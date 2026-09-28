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INNOVATION

Momenta and Stellantis' China JV with Dongfeng to co-develop intelligent driving technology

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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People walk past the booth of Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
People walk past the booth of Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

Momenta (6880), a Chinese maker of autonomous-driving software, has agreed to work with a Stellantis joint venture to develop advanced driver-assistance technology, it said on Monday, adding Jeep and Peugeot to its growing roster of global brands.

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In a statement, Momenta said it signed a global strategic partnership on Thursday to work with Dongfeng Stellantis Automotive Technology (Wuhan) and the two Stellantis brands on intelligent driving technology.

  • The two companies will jointly develop an advanced intelligent driving assistance system for new mass-produced Peugeot and Jeep models.

  • The new technology will be deployed in China, Europe and other markets, helping drive the global smart mobility push of Stellantis' mainstream brands.

  • Peugeot and Jeep will work with Momenta on product definition and co-development to create advanced driving assistance features aligned with their brand identities.

  • Stellantis formed the joint venture with Dongfeng in August to better compete against Chinese rivals.

  • The deal extends Momenta's push beyond its mainstay customers of German premium automakers.

  • Momenta's driver-assistance software has been used on the road in more than 1.2 million vehicles.

Reuters

MomentaEVStellantis

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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