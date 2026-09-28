Momenta and Stellantis' China JV with Dongfeng to co-develop intelligent driving technology

Momenta (6880), a Chinese maker of autonomous-driving software, has agreed to work with a Stellantis joint venture to develop advanced driver-assistance technology, it said on Monday, adding Jeep and Peugeot to its growing roster of global brands.

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In a statement, Momenta said it signed a global strategic partnership on Thursday to work with Dongfeng Stellantis Automotive Technology (Wuhan) and the two Stellantis brands on intelligent driving technology.

The two companies will jointly develop an advanced intelligent driving assistance system for new mass-produced Peugeot and Jeep models.

The new technology will be deployed in China, Europe and other markets, helping drive the global smart mobility push of Stellantis' mainstream brands.

Peugeot and Jeep will work with Momenta on product definition and co-development to create advanced driving assistance features aligned with their brand identities.

Stellantis formed the joint venture with Dongfeng in August to better compete against Chinese rivals.

The deal extends Momenta's push beyond its mainstay customers of German premium automakers.

Momenta's driver-assistance software has been used on the road in more than 1.2 million vehicles.

Reuters