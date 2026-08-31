Hong Kong mortgage approvals fall 11.4 percent to HK$44.8 billion in July

Hong Kong mortgage approvals declined 11.4 percent month on month to HK$44.8 billion in July, while drawdowns and outstanding balances rose, data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Applications fell 24 percent to 9,212, with approvals for primary-market transactions falling 14.1 percent to HK$13.3 billion, and those for secondary-market deals dropped 16.4 percent to HK$24.2 billion.

Refinancing, however, grew 18.4 percent to HK$7.3 billion, and drawdowns increased 6 percent to HK$29.4 billion. Outstanding loans inched up 0.4 percent to HK$1,963.5 billion.

The Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate-linked new mortgage loan ratio dropped to 61 percent in July from 70 percent in June, while best lending rate-linked loans stayed at 1.3 percent. Delinquency remained negligible at 0.11 percent.

