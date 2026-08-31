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PROPERTY

Hong Kong mortgage approvals fall 11.4 percent to HK$44.8 billion in July

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hong Kong mortgage approvals declined 11.4 percent month on month to HK$44.8 billion in July, while drawdowns and outstanding balances rose, data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed on Monday.

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Applications fell 24 percent to 9,212, with approvals for primary-market transactions falling 14.1 percent to HK$13.3 billion, and those for secondary-market deals dropped 16.4 percent to HK$24.2 billion. 

Refinancing, however, grew 18.4 percent to HK$7.3 billion, and drawdowns increased 6 percent to HK$29.4 billion. Outstanding loans inched up 0.4 percent to HK$1,963.5 billion.

The Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate-linked new mortgage loan ratio dropped to 61 percent in July from 70 percent in June, while best lending rate-linked loans stayed at 1.3 percent. Delinquency remained negligible at 0.11 percent.
 

Hong KongmortgageHIBOR

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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