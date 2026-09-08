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FINANCE

International cornerstone investors' proportion of HK IPOs hits multi-year high: Bonnie Chan

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Bonnie Chan.
Bonnie Chan.

The proportion of international cornerstone investors participating in Hong Kong's initial public offering market hit multi-year highs, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) Bonnie Chan Yi-ting said on Tuesday, underscoring the city's international appeal and the diversity of investors.

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The city has seen a growing number of long-term funds from the Middle East, Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific flow into the market, reflecting their recognition of Chinese innovative firms and the long-term value of Chinese assets, as well as the city's role as a key platform connecting Chinese opportunities with global capital, she said at the HKEX China Conference 2026.

As of the end of August, a total of 104 companies have listed in Hong Kong, raising over HK$340 billion and exceeding the full-year amount in 2025, while the city attracted three of the five biggest global IPOs this year, Chan said.

Beyond Chinese investors, issuers from Southeast Asia and the Middle East are seeking to list in Hong Kong, Chan added.

In the secondary market, the average daily turnover of the cash market reached a record high of over HK$280 billion for the first eight months, rising 14 percent year-on-year, she said.

Chan also noted that HKEX will continue to advance the development of a diverse multi-asset ecosystem, including exploring businesses across different asset classes such as fixed income, foreign exchange and commodities.

HKEXinternational cornerstone investorsIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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