logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Baidu becomes dual-primary listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Nasdaq

FINANCE
36 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A staff member works near a Baidu logo at its office in Beijing, China March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
A staff member works near a Baidu logo at its office in Beijing, China March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo

Baidu (9888) said that its conversion of the secondary listing status to a dual primary listing status on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong became effective on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company is now a dual primary listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market, according to an exchange filing.

Baidu's ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market will continue to be fungible, the tech firm said.

Baidudual primary listedHKEXNasdaq

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
Wall St opens lower as Middle East clashes send oil prices up
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Wall Street opens subdued ahead of Warsh's speech
FINANCE
28-08-2026 21:41 HKT
Nasdaq leads Wall St after Nvidia quells AI fears
FINANCE
27-08-2026 21:34 HKT
HKEX may merge GEM with Main Board, introduce Chapter 18D for GEM’s 300 companies
FINANCE
27-08-2026 17:41 HKT
A logo of Baidu is seen at the company's headquarters in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China May 18, 2020. REUTERS
Baidu to be primary listed in Hong Kong next month
FINANCE
27-08-2026 12:18 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St slips at open after inflation data; Nvidia in focus
FINANCE
26-08-2026 21:38 HKT
Wall St opens higher as tech stocks rebound before Nvidia results, data
FINANCE
25-08-2026 21:38 HKT
Wall Street opens lower as high-stakes Iran, inflation tests loom
FINANCE
24-08-2026 21:34 HKT
Carl Wong. HKEX
HKEX appoints Carl Wong as head of external communications
FINANCE
24-08-2026 18:01 HKT
HKEX extends validity period of new listing applications from six to 12 months
FINANCE
21-08-2026 17:36 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
22 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.