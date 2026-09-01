Baidu becomes dual-primary listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Nasdaq

Baidu (9888) said that its conversion of the secondary listing status to a dual primary listing status on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong became effective on Tuesday.

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The company is now a dual primary listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market, according to an exchange filing.

Baidu's ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market will continue to be fungible, the tech firm said.