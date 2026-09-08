logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HKEX, London Metal Exchange named in Elliott's new claim over 2022 nickel trades

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) and the London Metal Exchange have been named as defendants in a new claim by hedge fund Elliott over the cancellation of nickel trades in 2022, Hong Kong's bourse operator said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

HKEX said it has not been served with the claim and that Elliott must first obtain permission from the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal to serve proceedings.

Under the new claim, Elliott alleges HKEX and the LME abused a dominant market position by failing to put in place adequate systems to prevent disorderly nickel trading and manage volatility during severe market stress.

It also says the exchanges failed to identify and manage conflicts of interest and to apply transparent, objective and proportionate trading rules. Any damages would be assessed by the tribunal if Elliott succeeds.

The LME, the world's largest and oldest metals forum, faced a lawsuit and reduced nickel trading volumes after the events of March 8, 2022, when nickel prices doubled in a matter of hours.

Elliott's judicial challenge over the LME's handling of the March 2022 nickel market crisis ended in January 2025 after the UK Supreme Court refused it permission to appeal an October 2024 Court of Appeal ruling.

In March 2025, the LME also settled an enforcement investigation by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, which said large over-the-counter positions were the main driver of the sharp price surge and that the exchange had not been able to see those positions, according to HKEX's 2025 interim report.

"HKEX is of the view that the 2026 CAT Claim is without merit and will contest it vigorously", the exchange operator, which owns LME, said.

Reuters

HKEXLMEElliottnickel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX.
Connect Schemes to shift focus from connectivity to utilization: HKEX
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Bonnie Chan.
International cornerstone investors' proportion of HK IPOs hits multi-year high: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A staff member works near a Baidu logo at its office in Beijing, China March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Baidu becomes dual-primary listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Nasdaq
FINANCE
01-09-2026 11:08 HKT
HKEX may merge GEM with Main Board, introduce Chapter 18D for GEM’s 300 companies
FINANCE
27-08-2026 17:41 HKT
Carl Wong. HKEX
HKEX appoints Carl Wong as head of external communications
FINANCE
24-08-2026 18:01 HKT
HKEX extends validity period of new listing applications from six to 12 months
FINANCE
21-08-2026 17:36 HKT
Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Shein delays IPO to September 1, sources say
FINANCE
20-08-2026 20:38 HKT
Bonnie Chan speaks during the 2025 Full Year Results Presentation in Hong Kong on February 26, 2026. AFP
HKEX pushes multi-asset ecosystem, mulls trading hours extension
FINANCE
19-08-2026 18:51 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX sees new high in H1 and quarterly growth as AI boom fuels IPO frenzy, LME storage surge
FINANCE
19-08-2026 15:19 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX to enhance methodology of HKEX Tech 100 Index
FINANCE
18-08-2026 20:40 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
23 hours ago
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
8 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.