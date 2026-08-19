Unitree Robotics founder Wang Xingxing tops post-90s rich list with 133.5b yuan stake

Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics founder and chief executive Wang Xingxing's stake was once worth more than 133.5 billion yuan (HK$143 billion) on the first trading day, and still stood above 80 billion yuan at the close, becoming the richest entrepreneur 'born after 1990'.

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Unitree Robotics officially listed on China's STAR market on Wednesday, shares closed at 460 percent based on closing price on the first trading day, while Wang's direct and indirect holdings stood at about 30.02 percent.

Unitree's strong debut has lifted Wang's wealth to about five times the level of richest post-90s tycoon based on the New Fortune Magazine's ranking list in 2025, of which the previous titleholder was Insta360 Technology founder Liu Jingkang with a fortune of 20.2 billion yuan.

Wang studied in Zhejiang Sci‑Tech University in Mechatronics Engineering major, where he explored fields of artificial intelligence and neutral networks, and he had built a biped robot at a cost of 200 yuan at that time.

Later, he enrolled in an Institute at Shanghai University, invented the quadruped robot, namely 'XDog' under the guidance of supervisor.

Wang showed strong hands-on ability from an early age, with experiences of building a wind-powered car in primary school, attempting a handmade micro turbojet engine in middle school.

Following the graduation of master's degree in 2016, Wang was recruited by SZ DJI Technology, but worked only for two months and decided to start his own business.

Wang said he established the company due to his lifelong passion for technology and robotics, and his invention 'Xdog' has received investors and client interests drove him to the decision at the age of 26.

Wang is currently 35 years old, born in a modest family in Yuyao, Zhejiang. Wang was described as introverted, and an 'unbalanced genius' owing to his uneven academic record. His grades in mathematics, physics, and chemistry were outstanding, while he once revealed that he 'passed only three out of hundreds English exams in high school,".

Yu Yan Pui



