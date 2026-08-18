HKICPA proposes faster red-chip, H-share listings and new 'Hong Kong Accounting Park'

The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) has submitted its formal response to the government's public consultation on Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, recommending further improving the mechanisms for red-chip and H-share companies to undertake initial public offerings and subsequent fundraising in Hong Kong.

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Proposed measures include simplifying regulatory reviews and disclosure requirements, studying the establishment of a dedicated listing channel or fast-track route for such companies, formulating a Belt and Road professional services action plan, developing a commodities trading ecosystem to connect talent, enterprises and capital across different markets, and enhancing tax certainty for cross-border talents.

Arthur Lee-kin, chief executive and registrar of HKICPA, said the listing timetable could be shortened by establishing an early pre-communication mechanism for companies before they formally apply.

He also suggested creating a startup incubation mechanism prior to GEM to nurture emerging businesses for eventual Main Board listings.

Addressing workforce concerns, Stephen Law Cheuk-kin, president of HKICPA, stressed that artificial intelligence will not replace accountants and will instead serve as a crucial operational aid. Meanwhile, the institute plans to launch an AI governance toolkit to help small and medium-sized accounting practices enhance their technological oversight, he added.

In terms of talent, Jasmine Lee Shun-yi, vice president of HKICPA, noted that increasing audit demands from listings and corporate overseas expansions have intensified the sector's talent shortage over the past two years.

The institute recommends establishing a "Hong Kong Accounting Park" in the Northern Metropolis to serve as an international hub for high-value-added accounting professional services. This would work in tandem with Futian to form a "Shenzhen-Hong Kong Accounting Park Corridor".

To support this, it proposes offering competitive tax arrangements for qualifying institutions within the Accounting Park in respect of designated cross-boundary and emerging professional services income, alongside pilot personal tax concessions in the area to attract global high-end financial and technology talent.