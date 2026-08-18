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FINANCE

HKICPA proposes faster red-chip, H-share listings and new 'Hong Kong Accounting Park'

FINANCE
47 mins ago

by

Effie Zhang

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From left: Jasmine Lee Shun-yi, Stephen Law Cheuk-kin, Arthur Lee-kin
From left: Jasmine Lee Shun-yi, Stephen Law Cheuk-kin, Arthur Lee-kin

The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) has submitted its formal response to the government's public consultation on Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, recommending further improving the mechanisms for red-chip and H-share companies to undertake initial public offerings and subsequent fundraising in Hong Kong. 

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Proposed measures include simplifying regulatory reviews and disclosure requirements, studying the establishment of a dedicated listing channel or fast-track route for such companies, formulating a Belt and Road professional services action plan, developing a commodities trading ecosystem to connect talent, enterprises and capital across different markets, and enhancing tax certainty for cross-border talents.

Arthur Lee-kin, chief executive and registrar of HKICPA, said the listing timetable could be shortened by establishing an early pre-communication mechanism for companies before they formally apply.

He also suggested creating a startup incubation mechanism prior to GEM to nurture emerging businesses for eventual Main Board listings.

Addressing workforce concerns,  Stephen Law Cheuk-kin, president of HKICPA, stressed that artificial intelligence will not replace accountants and will instead serve as a crucial operational aid. Meanwhile, the institute plans to launch an AI governance toolkit to help small and medium-sized accounting practices enhance their technological oversight, he added.

In terms of talent, Jasmine Lee Shun-yi, vice president of HKICPA, noted that increasing audit demands from listings and corporate overseas expansions have intensified the sector's talent shortage over the past two years. 

The institute recommends establishing a "Hong Kong Accounting Park" in the Northern Metropolis to serve as an international hub for high-value-added accounting professional services. This would work in tandem with Futian to form a "Shenzhen-Hong Kong Accounting Park Corridor".

To support this, it proposes offering competitive tax arrangements for qualifying institutions within the Accounting Park in respect of designated cross-boundary and emerging professional services income, alongside pilot personal tax concessions in the area to attract global high-end financial and technology talent.

HKICPAFirst Five-Year PlanNorthern Metropolis

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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