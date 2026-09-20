SFU president urges cross-institutional research fund for Northern Metropolis universities

Stephen Cheung Yan-leung, president of Saint Francis University, suggested that the government should establish a dedicated cross-institutional research fund to encourage universities settling in the Northern Metropolis to collaborate with innovation and technology enterprises.

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Speaking on a radio program, Cheung noted that local tertiary institutions still have significant room to improve in their collaborations with industry.

He added that a targeted research fund would allow these universities to maximize their synergistic effects by co-developing research projects with high-tech firms in the district.

Cheung said that local universities have struggled to expand their teaching and research facilities or build sufficient student hostels due to land scarcity, and he welcomed the latest Policy Address proposal to develop three university towns spanning over 1,000 hectares.

Meanwhile, SFU announced that it has no current plans to establish a physical presence in the Northern Metropolis.

Cheung explained that construction on the university's new Tai Wai campus is set to begin early next year, while constructing an additional campus in the Northern Metropolis would present significant financial challenges.

However, he emphasized that the university remains highly interested in utilizing and managing shared university facilities, such as joint student entrepreneurship incubation hubs or shared scientific research centers.

However, he emphasized that the university remains highly interested in utilizing and managing shared facilities, such as joint student entrepreneurship incubation hubs or shared scientific research centers.