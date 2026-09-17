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NEWS

Govt rolls out 3 Hung Shui Kiu University Town campus sites for tertiary institutions

NEWS
15 mins ago

by

Winona Cheung

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Three sites in the Hung Shui Kiu University Town campus area, totaling 26.2 hectares, have been rolled out for eligible higher education institutions to submit proposals for campus construction. Successful applicants are expected to be announced in early 2027.

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Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki announced that the application deadline is set for December 31. He will lead a dedicated vetting group to review submissions, with results to be revealed next year. Briefing sessions for interested institutions will be held next week. Applicants may apply for one or multiple sites to construct permanent campuses, relocate existing facilities, or build student dormitories.

The government has allocated HK$10 billion in loans to support development costs for participating institutions. Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin said the loan program is voluntary, adding that while baseline requirements apply, priority will be given to proposals offering more competitive financing plans or requiring no government loan.

Eric Chan added that financial independence is not the only criterion. He said proposals will be assessed holistically, and preliminary discussions suggest no institutions anticipate financial unviability.

He also noted that there is currently no cap on the loan amount, as the number of participating institutions remains uncertain.

Hung Shui Kiu University Town is one of three sites under the Northern Metropolis University Town project, as announced in the Policy Address. It is intended to become a center for smart manufacturing in applied tertiary education and international talent development.

The campus area is divided into three sites: Area 1, at 16.5 hectares, lies west of the planned Tuen Ma Line Hung Shui Kiu Station and includes 11 land parcels; Area 2, covering 5.3 hectares, is north of the station and comprises three parcels; and Area 3, spanning 4.4 hectares, is located near the modern logistics cluster as a single land parcel.

The other two university towns—San Tin University Town and Ta Kwu Ling University Town—will focus on different strategic domains. San Tin will specialize in medicine, health technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, and microelectronics, while Ta Kwu Ling will emphasize arts, blue-green development, and space for future strategic needs.

Chan said initial plans allocate about 100 hectares for San Tin University Town and over 180 hectares for Ta Kwu Ling, bringing the total campus area for all three towns to roughly 300 hectares. He added that these figures may be adjusted in the future if necessary.

Hung Shui KiuUniversity TownNorthern Metropolis

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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