First Five-Year Plan | Northern Metropolis forged as model of HK quality living

The government pledged to advance the diversified development of a "blissful, vibrant and innovative" Northern Metropolis through a reform-oriented mindset and an early and pilot implementation approach, as outlined in the First Five-Year Plan.

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"By comprehensively enhancing the quality of life, and attracting talent to reside and work, we will forge the Northern Metropolis into an exemplary model for quality living in Hong Kong," Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said.

The authorities will implement a series of reform measures, including the adoption of early and pilot implementation, management, and operation mechanisms for New Development Areas (NDAs) in the Northern Metropolis.

The arrangements will entail flexible land use planning to accommodate diversified industries and respond to market changes, as well as innovative and diversified development models while encouraging public-private partnerships.

Transport infrastructure plans include railway projects covering Kwu Tung Station on the East Rail Line and Hung Shui Kiu (HSK) Station on the Tuen Ma Line, scheduled for commissioning in 2027 and 2030 respectively.

The government will prioritize taking forward the San Tin Section of Northern Metropolis Highway and complete the gazettal procedures for the road scheme of the San Tin Section in 2027, with the target of commissioning in 2034.

Priority will also be given to taking forward the Tsing Lung Bridge at the southern end of Route 11, with the target of commissioning in 2033.

Furthermore, planning for public services, community facilities, and cultural and sports facilities in the area is also stipulated in the Five-Year Plan.

Lee said that diversified arts and cultural facilities, as well as arts performance and exhibition spaces, will be developed, while the "15-minute neighbourhood" concept will be adopted in the course of land use planning.

In 2027, the government will launch the plan to establish the New Territories North Cluster and press ahead with the construction of an integrated teaching and research hospital in Ngau Tam Mei.