MPF permanent departure withdrawals down 24pc to $1.2bn in Q2, with 5,200 claims

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The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) reported on Tuesday there were 5,200 applications of MPF benefits on the grounds of permanent departure from Hong Kong in the second quarter, 4 percent up quarter-on-quarter and 18.75 percent down year-on-year.

The corresponding withdrawn sum increased 1.26 percent QoQ to HK$1.2 billion, falling 23.62 percent YoY.

As of the end of June 2026, total MPF assets hit a new quarterly high of around HK$1.67 trillion, surging 174 percent over the past decade, the pension fund regulator said.

The equity fund and mixed assets fund, which together accounted for 81 percent of total MPF assets, posted average returns of 5.1 percent and 4.8 percent respectively, exceeding the annualized inflation rate of 1.8 percent over the same period.

There were 3.73 million accounts with MPF investing in funds under the Default Investment Strategy (DIS), or “funds for lazy people”, accounting for over one third of the total number of more than 11 million accounts. The total assets value invested was HK$188.6 billion, more than 11 percent of total MPF assets value.

The number of tax-deductible voluntary contributions (TVC) accounts was 10.4 thousand, 18 percent up YoY. The cumulative contributions into related accounts have reached HK$16.2 billion.

In the second quarter of 2026, the total MPF contributions received reached HK$23.4 billion, with voluntary contributions making up more than a quarter of the sum.

Frank Feng