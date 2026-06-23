i-CABLE proposes name change to CTF Media & Entertainment

i-CABLE Communications Limited (1097) has proposed changing its English name into “CTF Media & Entertainment Limited” to better reflect the group’s business development and direction of future development.

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The board believes the new name will provide the company with a more fitting corporate image and identity, benefiting its future business development and serving the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole.

The proposed name change is subject to shareholder approval via a special resolution at the general meeting and approval by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong.