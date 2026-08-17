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FINANCE

Kevin O'Brien appointed as CEO of Jardine Engineering & Infrastructure

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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photo from Singtao
photo from Singtao

Jardine Matheson announced on Monday the appointment of Kevin O'Brien as chief executive of Jardine Engineering & Infrastructure (JEI), effective from October 1.

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Kevin is currently chief executive of Gammon Construction, a Jardines portfolio company.

In addition, Jardine Matheson and Balfour Beatty, the joint owners of Gammon, appointed Stanley Chen as acting chief executive of Gammon, who currently serves as Gammon's executive director, building.

David Muir will be appointed as chief financial officer for JEI, transitioning from the current role as head of finance at Jardine Matheson. Justin Wang will also join JEI as chief corporate development officer. 

'I have every confidence in Kevin's ability to lead JEI as we build this business and implement its ambitious organic and inorganic growth strategy. David and Justin likewise bring significant expertise to support Kevin in driving this agenda forward," said Lincoln Pan, chief executive of Jardine Matheson.   

Yu Yan Pui
 

JardineMatheson

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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