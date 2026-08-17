logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Geely Auto's chairman Li Shufu resigns, An Conghui succeeds

FINANCE
6 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Geely Holding founder and chairman Li Shufu attends a Geely event at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China April 24, 2026. REUTERS
Geely Holding founder and chairman Li Shufu attends a Geely event at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China April 24, 2026. REUTERS

Geely Automobile (0175) announced on Monday that the company's founder Li Shufu has resigned as chairman and executive director of the company to devote more time to his other business commitments and facilitate the company’s long-term succession planning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In recognition of Li’s contribution over the years, Geely has appointed him as the honorary chairman for life of the company, its filing showed on Monday. 

Li will continue to be a substantial and controlling shareholder of the company and has no intention to reduce his shareholding, while remaining committed to the company’s long-term development and success.

The company has appointed An Conghui, an executive director, as the new chairman. It believes that An’s extensive experience within the controlling shareholder group, together with his deep understanding of the company’s operations and strategic direction, will strengthen collaboration among controlling shareholders and contribute to the company's sustainable growth and long-term development.

In other personnel changes, Daniel Li Donghui has resigned as the vice chairman of the company, and Gui Shengyue, chief executive at Geely, will succeed him in the role. Gui and Li will remain executive directors of the company. Meanwhile, Gan Jiayue, an executive director of the company, will take up Gui’s position as the chief executive.

All changes are effective on Tuesday.
 

Geely AutomobilechairmanLi ShufuAn Conghui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS
Geely Auto's net profit falls 1.79pc to 9.09 bln yuan, H1 sales hit record high
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Geely Auto logo is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Geely Automobile announces unaudited July sales up 5pc year on year
FINANCE
02-08-2026 20:07 HKT
Chew Fook-aun.
SFC non-executive director Chew Fook-aun named new IFEC chairman
FINANCE
29-07-2026 17:13 HKT
Then chairman of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem wears his headphones during the UAE-India Business summit at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar urged to revoke appointment of port chairman linked to Epstein
WORLD
22-07-2026 13:56 HKT
Reuters
Shein executive chairman to pass the baton as IPO nears completion, sources say
FINANCE
14-07-2026 11:05 HKT
Former Federal Reserve Board chairman Alan Greenspan listens to opening statements as he testifies before the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 7 , 2010. (Reuters)
Alan Greenspan, longtime US Federal Reserve chairman, dies aged 100
WORLD
22-06-2026 20:25 HKT
The logo of China Eastern Airlines is pictured at China Eastern Airlines Headquarters in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
Former China Eastern Airlines chairman indicted on bribery charges
CHINA
08-05-2026 17:35 HKT
A Vanke sign at its office building in Beijing, China, December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Vanke shareholder Shenzhen Metro says Xin Jie no longer serves as chairman
FINANCE
30-04-2026 10:56 HKT
The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS
Geely Automobile's net profit rises slightly to 16.85 billion yuan at 0.25 pc year on year
FINANCE
18-03-2026 15:19 HKT
REUTERS
Most automakers post lower January sales
INNOVATION
01-02-2026 18:30 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating
NEWS
12 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helper dies in HK, employer left footing repatriation bill
SOCIAL BUZZ
4 hours ago
Hayden Panettiere in 2013. (Reuters/File)
Hayden Panettiere, 'Heroes' and 'Nashville' actress, dies at 36, US media reports
WORLD
4 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.