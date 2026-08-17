Geely Auto's net profit falls 1.79pc to 9.09 bln yuan, H1 sales hit record high

Geely Automobile (0175) strives for a full-year sales target of 3.45 million units after achieving record-high first-half sales, though net profit in the first half of 2026 dropped 1.79 percent year on year to 9.09 billion yuan (HK$10.58 billion).

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No interim dividend is declared, and earnings per share fell 8 percent to 84.13.

Its core profit increased 46 percent to 9.68 billion yuan.

Revenue rose 14.67 percent to 173.6 billion yuan. Despite rising raw material costs, intense market competition, and a higher proportion of NEV sales during the period, the company achieved a notable gross margin improvement of 1.6 percentage points to 17.9 percent, supported by increased sales of higher-margin premium and export products, along with economies of scale, synergies, and effective cost controls.

Geely reached a record sales volume of 1.42 million units in the first half, up 1 percent, thanks to the company’s “One Geely” strategy, which achieved breakthroughs in globalization, premiumization, and intelligence during the period. Among these, the sales volume in the Chinese market reached 948,730 units, with a market share in the Chinese passenger vehicle market of 11.4 percent

The company said that, after record first-half sales, it is set to sell 3.45 million units, meeting its full-year sales target with its “One Geely” strategy, while accelerating its market expansion and product launch pace in the second half of the year.

