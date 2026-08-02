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FINANCE

Geely Automobile announces unaudited July sales up 5pc year on year

FINANCE
35 mins ago
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Geely Auto logo is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Geely Auto logo is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Hong Kong-listed Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile (0175) announced on Sunday that its unaudited July sales rose five percent compared to the same period last year.

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In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company put its sales, including the Zeekr brand, at 250,16 units, up from 237,717 last year.

Reuters

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