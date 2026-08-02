Geely Automobile announces unaudited July sales up 5pc year on year

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Hong Kong-listed Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile (0175) announced on Sunday that its unaudited July sales rose five percent compared to the same period last year.
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company put its sales, including the Zeekr brand, at 250,16 units, up from 237,717 last year.
Reuters