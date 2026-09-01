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FINANCE

Sino Land's net profit rises 14 percent in the year ended June, maintains final dividend

FINANCE
53 mins ago
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Daryl Ng. Sino Land
Daryl Ng. Sino Land

Sino Land (0083) recorded a 6.4 percent decline in underlying profit to HK$4.8 billion for the year ended June, but kept the final dividend unchanged at 43 HK cents.

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Net profit, which included a smaller revaluation loss on investment properties of HK$192 million, jumped by 14 percent to HK$4.6 billion. 

Revenue for the year rose by 13.3 percent to HK$9.3 billion, of which, property sales soared by 38.5 percent to HK$4 billion while that of the property rental segment inched down to HK$2.7 billion. 

The developer’s contracted sales in Hong Kong, including projects managed by partners, exceeded 3,500 units during the year, generating HK$12.1 billion in attributable sales proceeds, it said.

It had a land bank of approximately 19.4 million square feet of attributable floor area in the mainland, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney as of June.

Sino Land, together with its cross-sector joint venture partners, was awarded the development project for the Hung Shui Kiu Pilot Area, the first pilot area in the Northern Metropolis earlier.

It demonstrated the developer’s confidence in Hong Kong and aligns with the strategic directions of the National 15th Five-Year Plan, which states the accelerated development of the Northern Metropolis as a key priority of the SAR’s future growth engine, said chairman Daryl Ng Win-kong.

 

Sino Landprofitrevenue

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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