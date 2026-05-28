logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China launches up to US$885 million green bond sale, term sheet shows

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

China has launched a sale of up to 6 billion yuan (US$885.1 million) in three-year and five-year yuan-denominated green bonds in Hong Kong, according to a term sheet and note seen by Reuters on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are more details:

  • Initial price guidance was set around 1.85 percent for the three-year bond and around 2.00 percent for the five-year bond.
  • The proceeds will be used to fund or refinance green spending from China’s fiscal budget under its sovereign green bond framework.
  • The bonds are expected to price as early as Thursday and settle on June 4.
  • Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Barclays, China International Capital Corp., CITIC Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, ICBC, and Standard Chartered are acting as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Reuters

Chinagreen bond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
NIO CEO William Li and former basketball player Yao Ming, who was selected to represent NIO's new flagship electric SUV, the ES9, attend a launch event for the car in Beijing, China May 27, 2026. REUTERS
China's auto industry is unlikely to return to 'golden era', NIO CEO says
FINANCE
28 mins ago
Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Chinese coking coal rebounds as supply concerns resurface
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP Passengers waiting for their flight are seen next to a Tiffany & Co. shop at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, on May 20, 2026.
Frugal and more online: smarter spenders rewrite luxury's China dream
CHINA
15 hours ago
WeChat Pay
Tencent links PayPal to WeChat Pay network, enabling US users to spend across China
INNOVATION
15 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives to speak with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
China willing to work with Czech government to improve ties
CHINA
17 hours ago
A display at the Thomson Reuters building shows a message after Chinese online group discounter Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) was listed on the Nasdaq exchange in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
China's PDD misses quarterly revenue estimates on softer demand
FINANCE
17 hours ago
German and Chinese flags are displayed at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 25 February, 2026. JESSICA LEE/Pool via REUTERS
In China, German minister says economic relationship requires cooperation, competition
CHINA
18 hours ago
Lv Tusong, 45, herds his sheep on a scooter in a village near the edge of the Gobi desert on the outskirts of Yumen, Gansu province, China, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo
Job ad for shepherds goes viral in China exposing labour market strains
CHINA
18 hours ago
REUTERS
China's Kuaishou records 26pc drop in Q1 profit, AI revenue jumps
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Yao Ming, former basketball player speaks during the American Camber of Commerce Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai) annual gala in Shanghai, China June 6, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming helps EV maker NIO in overseas drive
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Squally thunderstorms expected this weekend amid persistently hot weather, mercury soars to 34 degrees
NEWS
21 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Sharp blade found on Citybus seat in Admiralty, second such incident in Central in a week
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.