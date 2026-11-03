logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China foreign minister meets Southeast Asian officials amid relations push

CHINA
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met separately with officials from Thailand, Laos and Myanmar on Tuesday, as the world's second largest economy moves to expand relations with its Southeast Asian neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China's support could be particularly valuable for Myanmar, where officials are responding to an ongoing civil war.

Wang said that China supported Myanmar's government in achieving political reconciliation and that Thailand and China should boost efforts to tackle gambling and telecommunications fraud, according to statements released by China's foreign ministry.

Thailand and China have worked to combat fast-growing networks of illegal call centres along the Thai border with Myanmar and Cambodia, often staffed by trafficked workers, that aim to defraud people in phone and online scams.

Myanmar's military-backed government is run by the former general who led a 2021 coup, triggering a civil war that the ​United Nations estimates has killed 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million.

Reuters

Chinaforeign ministerSoutheast Asian officialsrelations push

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 30, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS/File photo
Russian defence minister hails 'unprecedented' Beijing ties on China visit
CHINA
55 mins ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
US, Russia and China discuss trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi, FT reports
CHINA
1 hour ago
Paul Chan.
Hong Kong positions itself at the center of AI growth and global capital flows: Paul Chan
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Nvidia orders data centre clients to reduce China exposure, FT reports
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
An advertisement promoting Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping festival is pictured, in Shanghai, China, October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
China's 'Lipstick King' touts AI tokens in first for Singles' Day festival
CHINA
3 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China regulator tells banks to pause IPOs, FT reports
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKEX
China market regulator to encourage Hong Kong listings
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Wang Yi meets with Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. (XINHUA)
China's foreign minister pushes for dialogue to resolve Middle East conflict
CHINA
20 hours ago
Tourists dressed in traditional Chinese costumes in a microdrama shoot at Hengdian World Studios (AFP)
At 'China's Hollywood', visitors become stars as consumers spend more on experiences
CHINA
22 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's central bank taps liquidity tool to fund share purchases
FINANCE
02-11-2026 17:17 HKT
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
02-11-2026 16:13 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
13 hours ago
ICAC charges two former Johnson Cleaning executives over $75 million bribes
NEWS
02-11-2026 10:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.