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INNOVATION

Nvidia orders data centre clients to reduce China exposure, FT reports

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Nvidia is ordering its data centre partners to reduce exposure to Chinese customers, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

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Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Nvidia has told its cloud computing clients that at least 51 percent of their services must be sold to non-Chinese companies, the report said.

The fresh restriction is learnt from Nvidia’s sales and regional teams - no written notice was issued by the company, according to the report.

The rule is expected to pose a new threat to the artificial intelligence development of the mainland, as more and more tech firms rent cloud computing power overseas to access the US high-end chips indirectly.

Reuters and staff reporter

NvidiaChinachipcloud computing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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