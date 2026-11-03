Nvidia orders data centre clients to reduce China exposure, FT reports

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Nvidia is ordering its data centre partners to reduce exposure to Chinese customers, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Nvidia has told its cloud computing clients that at least 51 percent of their services must be sold to non-Chinese companies, the report said.
The fresh restriction is learnt from Nvidia’s sales and regional teams - no written notice was issued by the company, according to the report.
The rule is expected to pose a new threat to the artificial intelligence development of the mainland, as more and more tech firms rent cloud computing power overseas to access the US high-end chips indirectly.
Reuters and staff reporter