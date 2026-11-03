Xi mourns Liu Yandong, rare woman official among China's Communist elite

President Xi Jinping attended a "solemn" ceremony in Beijing on Tuesday to mourn Liu Yandong, one of only a handful of women to have sat on the Chinese Communist Party's elite Politburo, state media reported.

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Liu, a former vice premier, died on October 28 "due to illness" in Beijing, according to state news agency Xinhua. She was 80.

In 2007, Liu ascended to the 25-member Politburo at China's 17th Party Congress.

She was one of six women that have been a full member of the top policymaking body, which today is all men.

She held that seat until 2017 when she retired from the Politburo, though she remained a vice premier until 2018.

Liu graduated from Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University where she was associated with former Chinese leader Hu Jintao.

During her political career she oversaw health, education, science, culture and sport, as well as women's and children's issues.

Liu met then-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton multiple times, with the two embracing as they greeted one another in Washington in 2011.

"We are the two mothers," Clinton joked, referencing a proposal to expand exchanges between people of the two countries.

On Tuesday, the Xinhua report praised Liu as a "loyal Communist fighter". She was cremated the same day at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing.

AFP