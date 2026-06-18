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FINANCE

Martin Lee and Cathy Chui Lee join Towngas to spread Dragon Boat Festival cheer to elderly

FINANCE
42 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Henderson Land Development’s (0012) chairman, Martin Lee Ka-shing, and his wife, Cathy Chui Lee, have recently led volunteer teams from Henderson Land and Hong Kong and China Gas (0003), also known as Towngas, to deliver blessings to the elderly ahead of the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival.

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This year also marks Henderson Land’s 50th anniversary. The Lees and the volunteer teams celebrated the festival with nearly 50 elderly attendees in Pok Oi Hospital Day Care Centre for the Elderly in Sham Shui Po and distributed "loving cane-umbrellas" and festive gift bags containing rice dumplings, soup packs, portable fans, towels, and other practical items.

The Lees also visited several elderly individuals living alone to learn about their current situations and daily needs. Martin Lee said that Hong Kong's continuous development would not have been possible without the efforts of generations past, and the contributions of the elderly over the years deserve appreciation and gratitude. With the festive season approaching, the company hopes to spread blessings to the elderly through concrete actions and will continue to promote social inclusion and to work with all sectors to build a better, warmer community.

The "loving cane-umbrellas" distributed during the visit were specially produced by Henderson Land and Towngas, featuring a dual-purpose design that serves as both a rain shelter and a walking stick. A total of 50,000 cane-umbrellas will be distributed to the elderly and those in need across various districts in Hong Kong through charitable organizations and the offices of over 80 Legislative Council members. 

In addition, in view of the recent sweltering weather, Henderson Land has delivered 500 household fans to member families of the Nam Cheong and Prince Edward Community Living Room, which the company supports, to help households in subdivided flats cope with the summer heat.

Henderson Land DevelopmentMartin Lee Ka-shingCathy Chui LeeTowngasDragon Boat Festival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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