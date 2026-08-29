HKJC pledges $20m to support Gyirong mudslide relief efforts

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced a HK$20 million donation to support emergency rescue and disaster relief operations in Gyirong County following severe mudslides in the region.

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The funds, channeled through the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, are designated to assist affected communities and aid in the region's recovery. In a statement, the Club expressed its deepest condolences to the victims and their families, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured and a swift return to normalcy for the devastated areas.

The Institute for Disaster Management and Reconstruction—a joint initiative between Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Sichuan University established with a 200 million yuan funding from the HKJC—is actively participating in the Gyirong rescue operations.

Additionally, an emergency medical rescue team from the West China Hospital of Sichuan University has deployed to the disaster site. The specialized team, composed of senior clinical medical personnel supported by funding from the HKJC and its Charitable Trust's Institute of Philanthropy, is currently providing vital technical and medical support for the ongoing rescue work.

The HKJC has previously provided emergency assistance to major disasters in mainland China, including HK$1 billion for reconstruction after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, HK$20 million for flood relief in Zhengzhou, Henan in 2021, HK$20 million for reconstruction efforts in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and Northeast China affected by floods in August 2023, and HK$20 million for earthquake relief efforts in Gansu and Qinghai in December 2023.