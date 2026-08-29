logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKJC pledges $20m to support Gyirong mudslide relief efforts

NEWS
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Rescue workers operate excavators and loaders to repair a damaged road leading to Gyirong Port following a mudslide, in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China August 29, 2026. (Reuters)
Rescue workers operate excavators and loaders to repair a damaged road leading to Gyirong Port following a mudslide, in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China August 29, 2026. (Reuters)

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced a HK$20 million donation to support emergency rescue and disaster relief operations in Gyirong County following severe mudslides in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The funds, channeled through the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, are designated to assist affected communities and aid in the region's recovery. In a statement, the Club expressed its deepest condolences to the victims and their families, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured and a swift return to normalcy for the devastated areas.

The Institute for Disaster Management and Reconstruction—a joint initiative between Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Sichuan University established with a 200 million yuan funding from the HKJC—is actively participating in the Gyirong rescue operations.

Additionally, an emergency medical rescue team from the West China Hospital of Sichuan University has deployed to the disaster site. The specialized team, composed of senior clinical medical personnel supported by funding from the HKJC and its Charitable Trust's Institute of Philanthropy, is currently providing vital technical and medical support for the ongoing rescue work.

The HKJC has previously provided emergency assistance to major disasters in mainland China, including HK$1 billion for reconstruction after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, HK$20 million for flood relief in Zhengzhou, Henan in 2021, HK$20 million for reconstruction efforts in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and Northeast China affected by floods in August 2023, and HK$20 million for earthquake relief efforts in Gansu and Qinghai in December 2023.

HKJCdonationmudslide

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A satellite image shows a barrier lake at the border of Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region, China, in the aftermath of flash floods and a mudslide, August 27, 2026. European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2/Handout via REUTERS
China's Xi chairs Politburo meeting on Tibet mudslide rescue
CHINA
28-08-2026 17:17 HKT
Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality, along the confluence of the Trishuli and Tadi rivers in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
China warns of high flood risk from lake formed by mudslide: state media
CHINA
28-08-2026 11:18 HKT
Expert says mudslides travel faster, making them especially deadly
NEWS
27-08-2026 19:16 HKT
An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality, along the confluence of the Trishuli and Tadi rivers in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026. (AFP)
Search for 1,300 missing after deadly Nepal-Tibet floods
WORLD
27-08-2026 19:02 HKT
New Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chinese premier arrives at Tibet mudslide area: state media
CHINA
27-08-2026 17:35 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Hundreds missing after flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, 157 bodies recovered
WORLD
27-08-2026 05:40 HKT
Mud covers buildings following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. (Reuters)
China says at least 3 dead, 265 missing, in mudslide in Tibet's Gyirong
CHINA
26-08-2026 23:19 HKT
Houses lie partially submerged in muddy water along a riverside after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district. (AFP)
Deadly flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, hundreds unaccounted for
WORLD
26-08-2026 21:02 HKT
logo
(Video) Xi calls for all-out rescue as Nepal mudslide swamps the border area
CHINA
26-08-2026 20:05 HKT
This photo taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows an area near Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. A mudslide struck near Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, with people feared missing, local authorities said. The disaster has cut off roads leading to the port on the Chinese side, as well as communications and power supplies, according to the emergency management bureau of Gyirong County in Xigaze City. Xinhua
Tibet's Gyirong suffers 'major casualties' from mudslide, Xinhua reports
CHINA
26-08-2026 18:34 HKT
(File photo)
Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl
NEWS
27-08-2026 19:08 HKT
Court dismisses application by parents in 'Save Lily' saga to revoke infant son's protection order
NEWS
28-08-2026 20:10 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.