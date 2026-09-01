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FINANCE

Henderson Land Group and Lee Shau Kee Foundation donate 15 mln yuan to support rescue efforts in Tibet's Gyirong County

FINANCE
49 mins ago
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Henderson Land's chairmen Martin Lee Ka-shing and Peter Lee Ka-kit.
Henderson Land's chairmen Martin Lee Ka-shing and Peter Lee Ka-kit.

Henderson Land Group and the Lee Shau Kee Foundation have announced on Tuesday a donation of 15 million yuan (HK$17.49 million) to the Gyirong mudslide-stricken area through the disaster relief account of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

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The group and the foundation said they are deeply concerned about the disaster, and the donation will support residents affected by it.

This came as Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, Shigatse, Tibet, was affected by a mudslide recently, resulting in significant casualties and missing persons.

The group and the foundation deeply mourn the victims, extend their heartfelt sympathies to the injured and affected residents, and pay the highest respect to the frontline rescue workers. 

The group and the foundation also hope that the rescue and recovery work will proceed smoothly, and that the affected communities will regain normalcy and rebuild their homes at the earliest opportunity. 

Henderson Land GroupLee Shau Kee FoundationdonationGyirongTibet

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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