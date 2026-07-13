Hainan to become China's first province to ban sales of fuel-powered vehicles by 2030

The Hainan provincial government has rolled out its 15th Five-Year Plan for the National Ecological Civilization Pilot Zone, cementing its pioneering goal to completely phase out the sale of new fuel-powered vehicles by 2030.

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Under the blueprint spanning 2026 to 2030, the province aims to boost the overall proportion of new energy vehicles (NEVs) on its roads from 23.75 percent in 2025 to 45 percent. Additionally, all new and replacement models across public, commercial, and private sectors, excluding special-purpose vehicles, will exclusively be NEVs by the end of the decade.

To support this comprehensive transition, the local administration will ensure the vehicle-to-charger ratio remains below 2.5 to 1.