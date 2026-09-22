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WORLD

Full schedule and honors outlined for Xi Jinping’s upcoming US state visit

WORLD
1 hour ago
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The Office of the First Lady Melania Trump has released the full schedule and official honors for the upcoming state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan, scheduled from Wednesday, September 23 to Friday, September 25.

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The formal proceedings will begin Thursday morning, September 24, with a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn, State Floor, and Rose Garden of the White House. The ceremony will feature a military demonstration involving 479 personnel from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, a Presidential Salute by the United States Marine Silent Drill Platoon, and an aerial flyover of a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber alongside four F-22 Raptors.

"The President’s Own" United States Marine Band will perform the national anthems of China and the United States on the State Floor before bilateral remarks by President Donald Trump and President Xi. Following the morning events, First Lady Melania Trump and Madame Peng will visit the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art, while the two leaders hold formal talks. A State Dinner will take place on Thursday evening in the East Room.

On Friday, September 25, the two leaders and their spouses will gather for tea in the Red Room before traveling to the National Archives in Washington, D.C., to view historic documents regarding U.S.-China relations, concluding the official state visit. Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is leading an economic delegation in Washington for high-level trade consultations.

 

Xi JinpingDonald TrumpUS China summit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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