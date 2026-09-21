logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

President Xi encourages US students to foster Sino-US ties in response to youth exchange

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Around hundred American youth explored the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven, Great Wal, Nishan Sacred Land, and the Temple and Mansion of Confucius, experiencing China's rich cultural heritage.
Around hundred American youth explored the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven, Great Wal, Nishan Sacred Land, and the Temple and Mansion of Confucius, experiencing China's rich cultural heritage.

In a gesture aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to nearly 100 American students from 10 U.S. universities who jointly wrote to him after recently visiting China as part of the Future Makers 2026 China-U.S. Youth Tour. Xi expressed his satisfaction with their exchange experiences and urged young people from both countries to deepen mutual understanding, promote friendship, and work together for a brighter future.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The program, organized during China’s APEC host year, brought together 170 young participants from China and the U.S.

It was jointly organized by the Beijing NGO Network for International Exchanges and the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, with support from the Beijing Municipal Government’s Foreign Affairs Office and Chinese diplomatic missions in the U.S. Students from prestigious U.S. institutions including Harvard, Columbia, the University of Chicago, and the University of Washington joined Chinese peers from Tsinghua University and Qufu Normal University for the weeklong tour.

During the tour from September 1 to 7, the participating students visited Jinan, Qufu, and Beijing, exploring historic and cultural sites such as the Nishan Sacred Land, the Temple and Mansion of Confucius, the Forbidden City, the Temple of Heaven, and the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall. The journey offered them a deep dive into China’s rich cultural heritage. In addition to cultural exploration, the students observed China’s rapid advances in technology and innovation, touring facilities such as Beijing E-Town Robot World, the Beijing High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Area, and the Xiaomi Auto Factory.

A symbolic highlight was the planting of white-bark pines at Yanqi Lake, commemorating the 2014 APEC leaders’ tree-planting event and signifying enduring friendship between Chinese and American youth.

Youth from both countries also engaged in discussions on cultural values, youth responsibility, and cooperation at Qufu Normal University and Tsinghua University. The exchanges helped build bridges of understanding between the participants.

As the program concluded, the American students wrote to Xi, expressing how the visit deepened their understanding of China and their desire to serve as ‘ambassadors of friendship across the Pacific’ upon returning home.

Daryl Ng Win-kong poses for a photo with the US students.
Daryl Ng Win-kong poses for a photo with the US students.

Daryl Ng Win-kong, director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and chairman of Sino Group, said President Xi’s reply to the American youth was a “great honor and a tremendous source of encouragement.”

“Inspired by President Xi’s message, we will continue to support international youth exchanges and dialogue, and do our part to foster greater understanding, friendship and people-to-people connections across borders,” Ng added.

Xi JinpingNg Teng Fong Charitable FoundationSinocultural exchangeUSChinaBeijingFuture MakersYouth Tour

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
Wall St opens higher as AI stocks advance, oil slides
FINANCE
3 hours ago
China confirms Xi to visit US this week for Trump talks
CHINA
9 hours ago
Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 31, 2026. (Reuters)
Vessels trickle through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East conflict persists
WORLD
12 hours ago
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Yuan hits fresh multi-year peak as PBOC eases curb ahead of Trump-Xi summit
FINANCE
13 hours ago
People interact with an Agibot RAISE A1 humanoid robot during a tour for foreign investors at the company's headquarters in Shanghai, China, April 20, 2026. REUTERS/Laurie Chen
China slows humanoid robot IPO rush as hype outruns reality
FINANCE
13 hours ago
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to the media after meeting China's Vice Premier He Lifeng, ahead of a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at JPMorgan Chase's global corporate headquarters in New York City, US, September 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Bessent proposes US-China AI safety notifications in talks with Chinese vice premier
INNOVATION
14 hours ago
Xi Jinping and top leaders express deep condolences as HK’s first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa laid to rest
NEWS
20-09-2026 16:10 HKT
CXMT's headquarters in Hefei, Anhui Province, China. Source: Online
China's CXMT says new memory-chip platform enters mass production
INNOVATION
20-09-2026 15:16 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng shake hands during trade talks at OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) headquarters in Paris, France, March 16, 2026. (Reuters)
US Treasury's Bessent, China's He to launch talks on AI, trade, critical minerals
CHINA
20-09-2026 15:13 HKT
Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP. This picture shows a "No Drone Zone" sign in Beijing on September 19, 2026.
Drone owners rush to offload devices ahead of Beijing ban
CHINA
19-09-2026 14:51 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Customs seizes $160,000 worth of suspected infringing jewellery at HK jewellery fair
NEWS
20 hours ago
Law Society proposes allowing solicitors to be appointed Senior Counsel
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.