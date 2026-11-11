logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

German military to stop using Chinese-made drones, citing security concerns

CHINA
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A drone system by SHPAK is on display at the Berlin Security Conference, a congress on European Security and Defence in Berlin, Germany, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
A drone system by SHPAK is on display at the Berlin Security Conference, a congress on European Security and Defence in Berlin, Germany, November 3, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

Germany's military will no longer use Chinese-made drones, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, amid mounting concern among Western militaries that they could pose a security risk and be used to transmit sensitive information to Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Drones from Chinese manufacturers had previously been permitted as a cost-effective option for target practice and training purposes, the spokesperson said. They will now be replaced with European products.

"To strengthen the Bundeswehr's self-sufficiency and technological sovereignty, Chinese-made models will no longer be used," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

There is no blanket ban on the use of systems from specific countries, the spokesperson said, adding the decision is based on individual risk assessments aimed at safeguarding military security, IT and data security.

Germany's Der Spiegel news outlet first reported the change.

Local commanders had been allowed to purchase the drones under a 2024 strategy that included a "white list" of approved systems, including several made by China-based DJI, the world's largest drone maker, Spiegel reported.

DJI has repeatedly said its drones do not pose a security risk and in May the company told US lawmakers that an independent review had found "no evidence of data transmission outside the United States".

The Chinese embassy in Berlin and China's commerce and foreign ministries did not immediately return requests for comment.

The US last month prohibited vehicles made by China's BYD on its air base on Japan's Okinawa island, and Poland in February banned Chinese-made vehicles from military facilities over concerns their sensors could be used to collect sensitive data.

The spokesperson said the German defence ministry had no general ban on vehicles from specific countries or manufacturers, but said sensors installed in modern vehicles are seen as potential security risks, and therefore access to sensitive military sites can be restricted where necessary.

Reuters

German militaryChinese-made dronessecurity concerns

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, disembark after sailing on Sydney Harbour with veterans from the Invictus Australia community, in Sydney, Australia, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Prince Harry, Meghan switch children's school over security concerns: UK media
WORLD
15-09-2026 13:31 HKT
The TSMC logo is displayed on a building in Hsinchu, Taiwan April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
TSMC files lawsuit against former executive on security concerns
CHINA
25-11-2025 18:27 HKT
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan prosecutors investigate ex-TSMC executive on chip security concerns
CHINA
20-11-2025 16:44 HKT
Acer founder and honorary chairman Stan Shih delivers a speech during the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Taiwan appoints Acer founder as APEC envoy, calls for written guarantees from China
CHINA
2 hours ago
Printed Chinese and Canada flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China shrugs off Canada 'interference' concerns ahead of summit
CHINA
3 hours ago
Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks during a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
China's premier to visit Thailand, attend summit in the Philippines
CHINA
4 hours ago
People walk past an advertising board for Tmall promoting its Singles' Day sales campaign in Shanghai, China, November 11, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's Singles Day shopping festival puts AI selling power to the test
CHINA
5 hours ago
Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (R), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.
Chinese woman accused of spying on Nvidia boss entered Taiwan on Hong Kong passport
CHINA
6 hours ago
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during the National Committee on US-China Relations 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner in New York City, US, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
US and China should stay clear-eyed on AI cooperation and competition, Bessent says
CHINA
8 hours ago
Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Microsoft presses Trump to scuttle ban on Chinese data center tech
CHINA
9 hours ago
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
8 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
13 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.