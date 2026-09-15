Prince Harry, Meghan switch children's school over security concerns: UK media

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan changed their children's school for security reasons, just days after the start of the school year in England where the pair recently resettled, British media outlets reported Monday.

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The couple left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 during a royal family feud and Harry subsequently waged a years-long, ultimately unsuccessful, legal battle to retain UK taxpayer-funded security while living in California.

Now back with their seven-year-old son, Prince Archie, and five-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, he has reportedly been pushing for reinstated police protection.

The family have reportedly chosen to live in the Cotswolds, in central England popular with celebrities and enrolled both children into a private school whose name has not been disclosed.

According to Hello! magazine, the distance to the school and the heavy traffic on the route raised security concerns.

"The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the magazine.

Harry and Meghan's team did not respond on Monday to AFP's request for comment.

Harry and his family are currently using private security guards, but the prince has asked the government to step in to provide police protection for him and his family, according to local media.

Britain's Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) responsible for the protection of public and royal figures met last week to discuss the protection of the prince's family, as he celebrates his 42nd birthday on Tuesday.

Ravec will conduct a detailed review of the threats facing the Duke of Sussex and his wife, BBC reported.

King Charles III said his son Harry and the prince's wife Meghan are not to be considered "working members of the royal family" after they moved back to Britain from the United States.

AFP