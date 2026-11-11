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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China shrugs off Canada 'interference' concerns ahead of summit

CHINA
19 mins ago
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Printed Chinese and Canada flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Printed Chinese and Canada flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

China dismissed concerns on Wednesday that it interferes in Canadian affairs, after Prime Minister Mark Carney said he would raise the issue with President Xi Jinping when the two meet at a summit next week.

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A Canadian public inquiry last year into allegations of election meddling identified China as "the most active perpetrator of foreign interference targeting Canada's democratic institutions".

Carney said on Tuesday that he would discuss "many things" with Xi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, including efforts to broaden bilateral trade and the importance of "non-interference in our affairs by China".

Beijing has consistently denied allegations that it interferes in the internal affairs of other states.

"China always sticks to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs... and has never had any interest in interfering in Canada's internal affairs," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference on Wednesday.

The final report of Canada's public inquiry into foreign interference, however, concluded that China "views Canada as a high-priority target" and meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Federal police have also investigated reports that Beijing operates illegal police stations on Canadian soil tasked with harassing or intimidating Chinese expatriates.

Carney visited China in January as part of his push to restore ties that crumbled under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Carney has said Canada needs to urgently diversify its foreign trade to reduce dependence on the United States, and has made China and India key targets.

AFP

ChinaCanada'interference' concernssummit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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