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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Taiwan appoints Acer founder as APEC envoy, calls for written guarantees from China

CHINA
44 mins ago
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Acer founder and honorary chairman Stan Shih delivers a speech during the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Acer founder and honorary chairman Stan Shih delivers a speech during the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Taiwan said on Wednesday that Stan Shih, founder of computer maker Acer, would attend next week's APEC summit in China as the government's envoy, and called for Beijing's written assurance that Taiwan would be able to participate on an equal footing.

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The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping is one of the few international bodies that include Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. China is this year's host, with the leaders' summit next week in the southern city of Shenzhen.

However, relations between Taipei and Beijing are extremely tense. China refuses to talk to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist", and its military operates around the island on a daily basis.

Lai's spokesperson Karen Kuo, announcing Shih's appointment, said in a statement that Taiwan has continued to participate in all APEC meetings on an equal basis.

"This is standard APEC practice and has nothing to do with the so-called 'one-China principle'," she added, referring to Beijing's position that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country.

APEC economies have repeatedly reached a consensus on "equal participation by all members", Kuo said.

"Taiwan hopes China will fulfil its responsibilities as host and provide a written guarantee, ensuring that Taiwan's delegation can take part in all meetings under conditions of equality, dignity, and security."

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said earlier in the day that the government handles Taiwan's participation at APEC "in accordance with the one-China principle and the provisions and practices of the APEC memorandum of understanding".

"As long as these practices are followed, Chinese Taipei may attend meetings," spokesperson Zhang Han said, referring to the name Taiwan uses to take part in APEC.

EMAILED INVITATION

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future. Neither government formally recognises the other.

Taiwan's labour and finance ministers have already attended APEC meetings in China this year, without incident.

But Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said this month that China did not arrange for an official to personally deliver the APEC summit invitation to Taiwan, instead sending an email.

Taiwan normally sends former officials or business executives as its APEC envoy to avoid political problems and they generally use the opportunity to speak to senior members of delegations from friendly countries like the US and Japan.

US President Donald Trump is expected to have his third meeting of the year with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

Shih was Taiwan's envoy to the 2007 APEC summit in Australia.

Reuters

TaiwanAcer founderAPECenvoywritten guaranteesChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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