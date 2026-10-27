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FINANCE

Nvidia, Meta deepen AI ties with US$3 billion investment deal

FINANCE
47 mins ago
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FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nvidia and Meta said on Tuesday they would deepen their partnership on the Muse AI assistant and related AI models, with Nvidia investing US$3 billion in the Facebook parent's equity offering.

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Here are some details:

  • Meta's Muse models and agents, which run on Nvidia infrastructure, will work more closely with the chipmaker to improve performance and reduce costs
  • Muse, known internally as Hatch, is central to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to deliver "personal superintelligence" to the billions of people who use Meta's services daily
  • Modeled on the open-source AI agent OpenClaw, Muse can access a user's email, calendar, payments, health, shopping and smart-home applications, with users able to revoke access at any time
  • Earlier in the day, Meta increased its equity offering to US$97.5 billion, the largest fundraising in its history, as it accelerates investment in AI infrastructure
  • The companies may also explore working together more on Nvidia's OpenShell framework, including using it to roll out software safely and using a tool called Sentry to monitor how AI agents behave

Reuters

 

NvidiaMetaAIinvestment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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