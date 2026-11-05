logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Once drawn to Trump, Latinos snub him big time in midterms

WORLD
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026.
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026.

Latinos who helped re-elect Donald Trump turned on him in the midterms, irked by his unfulfilled pledges of lower prices and his aggressive crackdown on immigrants -- often other Latinos.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

From Texas to California and elsewhere, Latinos voted en masse for Democrats on Tuesday as the party came in from the political wilderness to seize control of the House and the Senate, in a stinging rebuke of Trump and his Republican Party.

Tuesday's Latino turnout will probably be the largest ever in a US midterm election, said Janet Murguia, president and CEO of UnidosUS, a Latino advocacy group.

Many Latinos voted for Trump in 2024 because he pledged to bring down prices, but he has failed to do so, she said.

They are also dead set against his "out-of-control mass deportation campaign and the abusive, violent, cruel tactics personified by ICE," Trump's immigration enforcers.

"In short, Latino voters sent a clear message about their anger and concern about the direction of our country," Murguia said at a press conference.

Even younger US-born Latinos who feel as American as they do connected to their parents' heritage said they could not stomach the nationwide crackdown by ICE, as Trump worked to deport millions, carrying out raids on construction sites and at times deporting people in chains and manacles.

- No sabo -

 

Texan Victor Bucio, 34, who can barely speak Spanish with his Mexican-born parents, is what Latinos call a 'no sabo.'

This is a play on a botched conjugation of the Spanish verb 'saber' -- to know -- and is used to indicate Latinos who struggle to speak the language of Miguel de Cervantes.

Bucio said it is great to see people take part in the election.

"It's just sad that it took such a massive event and something to affect them personally in order for them to actually get out and vote," he told AFP, alluding to the ICE raids.

"I don't know Spanish really well. I know it enough to speak to my mom consistently. So in that respect, I am a 'no sabo'."

However, he adds, young Latinos like himself understand what's going on in Trump's America.

"Those who don't know -- those 'no sabos' -- really do know," he says in Spanish.

An exit poll by NBC News said Democrats beat Republicans by about 30 percentage points among Latinos on Tuesday, up from five for Kamala Harris in 2024.

Latinos in Texas helped elect Gina Hinojosa, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, as Democratic governor, ending three decades of Republican rule there.

Latino voters were also celebrating the election of Xavier Becerra, who has Mexican roots, as Democratic governor of California.

Hinojosa said she recalled her abuela, or grandmother, telling her "no te dejes" -- Spanish for stand up for yourself, don't let yourself be pushed around.

"A lot of Latinas in Texas grew up hearing those same words from their own mothers. Their abuelas. This year we lived them, and we changed this state. And this win belongs to you and to them," Hinojosa said Tuesday night as she celebrated her victory.

- 'Yo Si Voto generation' -

 

Among Latinos aged 18 to 29, 70 percent voted for Democratic candidates for the House, according to CIRCLE, a research center at Tufts University in Boston.

In Latino-heavy Florida, Republicans survived the blue Democratic wave but only just barely.

Viviana Castro, a 67-year-old retiree originally from Venezuela, said she was "proud to have voted against that man," meaning Trump.

"The way he is treating immigrants is not very ethical, not very moral, and not what a human being deserves," Castro said in Florida, near Miami.

Yadira Sanchez, executive director of the advocacy group Poder LatinX, said young Latinos now know what they want. She noted the US-born children of people from Latin America being called "no sabo kids."

"But we don't call them that. We call them the Yo Si Voto generation" -- meaning "yes, I vote."

AFP

TrumpLatinossnubmidterms

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
What the US midterms mean for ties with China
CHINA
34 mins ago
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP A mobile surveillance camera stands near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on October 27, 2026.
Race for 2028 heats up after US midterms firestorm
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as the final steel beam (L) begins to be raised at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026.
'Envision chandeliers': Trump touts ballroom after midterms rout
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Memphis Air National Guard Base in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump says Hegseth doing 'a very good job' as questions swirl about his future
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
7 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Vance repudiates Iran war after US electoral defeat
WORLD
11 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
US House Speaker Johnson will not seek minority leadership post
WORLD
11 hours ago
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in Michigan, US, November 4, 2026. REUTERS
What Democrats' midterm win means for US economy, global markets
FINANCE
16 hours ago
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to supporters at a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) at an arena in Corinth, Mississippi, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump's midterm drubbing demonstrates the power of data center opponents
WORLD
16 hours ago
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP The US Capitol is seen at sunrise on the day of the US midterm elections in Washington, DC, on November 3, 2026.
Will lame duck Trump cause a flap after the midterms?
WORLD
19 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
16 hours ago
$270,000 in jewellery stolen from Tsim Sha Tsui flat; elderly man suspects wife
NEWS
04-11-2026 05:34 HKT
Alex Kwong (left) Abby Choi (right)
Ex-husband's DNA found on hammer handle, court hears in Abby Choi trial
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.