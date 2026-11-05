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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China indicts ex-Politburo member Ma Xingrui for bribery

CHINA
3 hours ago
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Xinjiang Party Secretary Ma Xingrui attends the Xinjiang delegation meeting during the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Xinjiang Party Secretary Ma Xingrui attends the Xinjiang delegation meeting during the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

China has indicted Ma Xingrui, a former member of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo, on charges of taking bribes, official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday, as President Xi Jinping steps up his ‌campaign to root out graft.

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Prosecutors accused Ma of using his positions and status as a government official and as general manager of the state-owned contractor for China's space programme to "seek benefits" and accept "particularly large amounts" of bribes.

His expulsion from the Communist Party on graft charges was confirmed last week in a communique from the party's fifth plenum.

Ma was ​among 33 officials listed as expelled, including former senior military ​leader Zhang Youxia, former senior diplomat Liu Jianchao and former industry minister Jin Zhuanglong.

There was no immediate response to Reuters attempts, by email and fax, to seek comment from Ma.

Reuters

Updated 12.36pm

Chinaex-Politburo memberMabribery

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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