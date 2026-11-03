logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Premier Li urges 'people-centric' AI at Wuzhen summit amid tech breakthroughs

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen (XINHUA)
2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen (XINHUA)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for a "people-centric" approach to artificial intelligence development and warned against a "digital iron curtain" at the opening of the 2026 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Delivering the keynote speech in Zhejiang province, Li emphasized that the rapid integration of AI and the internet has sparked a systemic transformation, fundamentally reshaping economic and social development. He urged the international community to ensure humans remain in control of intelligent machines and that algorithmic models uphold shared ethical values.

"We must ensure that technology enhances human capabilities and well-being, rather than allowing people to become mere appendages of technology or letting technology exacerbate societal divides," Li said.

He also stressed China's commitment to open-source innovation and knowledge sharing, pledging support for the Global South to build digital infrastructure. Li reiterated Beijing's opposition to the construction of a "digital iron curtain" and called for a more equitable global internet governance system.

The premier's remarks aligned with the summit's core theme of open source and shared development. According to Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Information Consumption Alliance, the emphasis on open-source ecosystems highlights China's distinct path in the global AI race, contrasting with the closed-source models often favoured by major US tech firms.

Meanwhile, the summit's "Light of Internet" Expo demonstrated how AI is rapidly moving from laboratory concepts to practical, everyday applications.

Featuring over 1,000 new technologies from 671 domestic and international enterprises, the expo highlighted autonomous robots performing physical tasks—ranging from manufacturing assembly and flexible garment sewing to providing commercial health services like pulse checking and AI-assisted moxibustion.

Cybersecurity also emerged as a critical focus at the event, with experts warning of the escalating threat of AI-driven cyberattacks. Security firm Qi An Xin noted that advanced AI models can now discover and weaponize network vulnerabilities in hours rather than months, prompting calls across the industry to "use AI to counter AI" by building integrated, dynamic defence systems.

Staff reporter

World Internet Conference Wuzhen artificial intelligence Li Qiang cybersecurity

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Benjamin Meunier, university librarian at CUHK
The future of libraries: a dialogue with CUHK's university librarian
PEOPLE
12-05-2026 07:40 HKT
Premier Li Qiang urges HK and Macau to boost governance, leverage global connections
NEWS
05-03-2026 13:35 HKT
Over 180 HK voice actors unite against unauthorised AI use of their voices
NEWS
24-02-2026 00:43 HKT
Screenshot from a video on Xiaohongshu
Jack Ma's public return sparks Alibaba leadership speculation
INNOVATION
21-07-2025 16:22 HKT
A robot by Innov8 Power x Unitree Robotics is displayed during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France. Picture provided by REUTERS.
Unitree founder bullish on humanoid robots as shipments surge
INNOVATION
15-07-2025 19:16 HKT
Paul Chan, center, in a group photo with representatives of Naver and others. Picture from government site.
Paul Chan boosts tech ties in Seoul
INNOVATION
10-07-2025 18:56 HKT
Screenshot from AgiBot's demo video released on March 10.
Robo startup Agibot denies backdoor listing amid Swancor acquisition deal
INNOVATION
09-07-2025 16:17 HKT
Students receive tech scholarship for health tech and metaverse
NEWS
26-06-2025 22:22 HKT
Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan. (File photo)
Gov't mulls expansion of autonomous vehicle pilot scheme to Cyberport
NEWS
14-05-2025 19:52 HKT
HK 'a truly global city full of energy,' says GSMA CEO
NEWS
14-04-2025 20:00 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
16 hours ago
logo
(Video) Mao Hamasaki’s manager revealed as husband after suspected drugging
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
02-11-2026 16:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.