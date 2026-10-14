Sichuan food stall owner dies by suicide after customer’s post sparks online abuse

A 33-year-old food stall owner in Sichuan has died by suicide after being subjected to online abuse following a dispute with a customer over the portion size of a 10-yuan (HK$11) serving of fried food.

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The woman, surnamed Hu, ran a stall selling fried vegetables and potatoes in Qingfu town, Gao county, Yibin. She died after jumping into a river on October 9, leaving behind her husband and two young children.

The dispute began on October 6, when a female customer bought a serving of self-selected fried food. Hu reportedly did not add extra potatoes because the customer had already selected a large portion of other ingredients.

The customer filmed their argument and posted the video on multiple social media platforms, warning others against visiting the stall. She accused Hu of refusing to add extra potatoes because she had selected too much of the other ingredients, and of acting as though the customer owed her something.

The posts prompted a wave of negative reviews and criticism targeting the stall. Hu later explained in the comments that customers could choose from more than 20 ingredients, but those who selected larger portions of other ingredients could not receive extra potatoes. She also said different ingredients shrank by varying amounts during frying.

However, her explanation failed to stem the criticism. She reportedly received abusive private messages and personal attacks.

Hu's husband said the couple had run the stall for more than four years, building a reputation through hard work. He said his wife typically slept fewer than six hours a day.

Following news of her death, public opinion shifted, with many social media users criticizing the customer for publicizing the dispute and blaming the online abuse for contributing to the tragedy.

The customer later said she had simply shared her genuine consumer experience and had no intention of inciting others or making false claims. She added that she should not be subjected to a nationwide online backlash. Her social media accounts have since had their content restricted or been shut down.

The Qingfu town government and Gao county police confirmed on October 13 that authorities had intervened and were handling the case.