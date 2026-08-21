logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

'So bad it's good': rough animated film becomes surprise Chinese hit

CHINA
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A hand-drawn poster for the Chinese animated film Niu Lai at a cinema in Beijing, China, August 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Xiuhao Chen/File Photo
A hand-drawn poster for the Chinese animated film Niu Lai at a cinema in Beijing, China, August 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Xiuhao Chen/File Photo

A low-budget Chinese animated film that was widely mocked for its crude visuals became a viral hit, with people packing cinemas to see just how bad it is.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Niu Lai", which translates to "Here Comes the Cow", earned around 7,000 yuan ($1,000) in its opening week from August 5, before surging to 33.06 million yuan ($4.92 million) at the Chinese box office, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.

The film, made by a mother and son, follows the journey of a calf named Niu Lai and was crafted frame by frame over five years, local media reported, with the duo also composing original scores for the end credits.

Caelan Moriarty, an American musician working in China, told AFP the film is "so bad that it's so good".

"I appreciate how bad it is, but there's some heart (put) into it, so you can't hate that," the 25-year-old said.

Artificial intelligence could make the movie in "like ten seconds or even faster", Moriarty said, but "the fact that they didn't use AI, they took time" was impressive.

"It's not perfect. But because it's not perfect, it's good, it shows how human it is... and I think that's why this is trending."

With its stiff 3D characters and awkward dialogue, the movie traces Niu Lai's relationship with his mother. The film's unpolished style quickly went viral on social media, with fans embracing its imperfections as part of its charm.

Student Stella Xing, who watched the film in Beijing after seeing memes online, told AFP: "Even though it's pretty rough around the edges, there are so many funny details -- like the way (Niu Lai) walks, for instance".

"It's hilarious and really makes people want to come see it," she added.

 

- 'Part of its appeal' -

 

At cinemas in Beijing, hand-drawn banners of human-like cows with eyebrows stood in stark contrast to the glossy posters promoting Christopher Nolan's latest film "The Odyssey".

Barely any conventional marketing had been done to promote the film.

As "Niu Lai" took China's internet by storm, online retailers on platforms such as Taobao rushed to produce merchandise featuring the yellow cow, including T-shirts, figurines and even boxer shorts.

One online merchant told AFP he started selling "Niu Lai" keychains as the movie became a hit.

The film offers "something different from the polished, sophisticated productions we are used to", Pan Wang, an associate professor at Australia's University of New South Wales, said.

"It is a bit like eating refined grains every day and then suddenly having some coarse grains for a change -- the contrast itself feels refreshing," Wang added.

"Its roughness, absurdity and imperfection become part of its appeal."

Animated films have proven highly popular in the world's second largest economy.

The more polished Chinese blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" ousted last year Disney's "Inside Out 2" to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

AFP

So bad it's goodrough animated filmChinese hit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Solar panels are arranged on a hillside near a windmill at an agricultural photovoltaic power station in Dingxin Yi and Miao Ethnic Township, Qianxi City, in southwestern China's Guizhou province, on August 17, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) / CHINA OUT
'Green dilemma': China's solar boom hurt birds, says study
CHINA
2 hours ago
Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Panyu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Shein targets Hong Kong market debut on September 1, sources say
CHINA
3 hours ago
A badge of China Lunar Exploration Program is seen on an employee's uniform at Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan Province, China November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China hunts for lunar ice in one of solar system's coldest places
CHINA
3 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens during a joint press conference with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (not pictured) following their bilateral meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
China, Indonesia ministers meet on Friday, to discuss security and economic issues
CHINA
5 hours ago
Photo: AFP
Shanghai venues told not to let performers sing in Japanese, report says
CHINA
14 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US designates American held by China as wrongfully detained
CHINA
18 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, August 19, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
China urges South Korea not to take sides, blames US policy for Korea tensions
CHINA
19 hours ago
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP A general view of the unoccupied Evergrande Centre building in Shanghai on July 27, 2022.
What property giant Evergrande's sentence means for China's economy
CHINA
20 hours ago
Hui Ka Yan, chairman of Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the country's second-largest property developer by sales, attends a news conference on annual results in Hong Kong, China March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo
Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan, from property tycoon to life in jail
CHINA
20 hours ago
A hand-drawn poster for the Chinese animated film Niu Lai at a cinema in Beijing, China, August 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Xiuhao Chen/File Photo
How a low-budget fever dream sparked a Chinese box office revolt
CHINA
22 hours ago
Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated
NEWS
14 hours ago
source: online
BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up after wardrobe mishap at Osaka show
GOSSIP
17-08-2026 21:03 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
20-08-2026 02:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.