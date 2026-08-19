Chinese space programme pioneer Liu Jiyuan dies at 93

A pioneer of China's aerospace programme, Liu Jiyuan, died in Beijing aged 93 after an illness, the main space contractor said on Wednesday.

In a career of nearly four decades from 1960, Liu worked on, and led development of, control systems for China's first generation of strategic weapons and launch vehicles.

Born in 1933, Liu died on Monday due to illness, the contractor, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, said.

The expert in missile and rocket control technology was deputy commander of the manned space programme in 1992 before heading the newly set-up National Space Administration from 1993 until he retired in 1999.