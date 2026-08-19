Chinese space programme pioneer Liu Jiyuan dies at 93

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Lindsey Graham, pivotal US Republican senator, dies suddenly at 71
12-07-2026 16:42 HKT
Elder sister of Bruce Lee dies at 88 in San Francisco
14-06-2026 15:49 HKT
Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87
06-05-2026 22:43 HKT
Veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu passes away at 80
08-04-2026 20:56 HKT
Sukiya founder Kentaro Ogawa passes away at 77 due to heart attack
07-04-2026 18:53 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
23-03-2026 22:43 HKT
Habermas, the philosopher who shaped Germany's post-war conscience
15-03-2026 20:03 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT