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CHINA

Chinese space programme pioneer Liu Jiyuan dies at 93

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A satellite model is placed on a picture of Earth in this illustration taken November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A satellite model is placed on a picture of Earth in this illustration taken November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A pioneer of China's aerospace programme, Liu Jiyuan, died in Beijing aged 93 after an illness, the main space contractor said on Wednesday.

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  • In a career of nearly four decades from 1960, Liu worked on, and led development of, control systems for China's first generation of strategic weapons and launch vehicles.

  • Born in 1933, Liu died on Monday due to illness, the contractor, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, said.

  • The expert in missile and rocket control technology was deputy commander of the manned space programme in 1992 before heading the newly set-up National Space Administration from 1993 until he retired in 1999.

  • His death follows the August 12 demise of Wang Xiji, who led the development of China's first sounding rocket.

Reuters

Chinese space programmepioneerLiu Jiyuandies

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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