Sukiya founder Kentaro Ogawa passes away at 77 due to heart attack

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Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
23-03-2026 22:43 HKT
Habermas, the philosopher who shaped Germany's post-war conscience
15-03-2026 20:03 HKT
Ex-chief secretary Rafael Hui dies at 77 due to health issues
01-02-2026 22:16 HKT
Man dies after collapsing on Hong Kong Trail following argument
25-01-2026 19:23 HKT
Long-serving Russian envoy to North Korea dies
09-12-2025 11:02 HKT
Elderly woman dies after being dragged under tour bus in Wan Chai
05-12-2025 11:08 HKT
Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, influential style icon, dies at 93
25-10-2025 10:50 HKT
Limp Bizkit founding bassist Sam Rivers dies aged 48
19-10-2025 17:17 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT