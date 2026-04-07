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WORLD

Sukiya founder Kentaro Ogawa passes away at 77 due to heart attack

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Kentaro Ogawa, the founder and chairman of Zensho Holdings — known for operating popular restaurant chains including Japan’s gyudon beef bowl chain Sukiya —passed away on Monday (Apr 6) at the age of 77 due to a heart attack.

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Ogawa, who established Zensho in 1982, opened the first Sukiya restaurant in Yokohama, Kanagawa in the same year.

After the outbreak of mad cow disease led to a ban on U.S. beef imports in 2003, Ogawa made the strategic decision to use Australian beef at Sukiya restaurants. This move contributed to the chain’s rapid growth, making it the largest gyudon operator in Japan.

Under Ogawa’s leadership, Zensho expanded by acquiring several restaurant brands, such as the noodle chain Nakau and the former hamburger chain Lotteria.

By the fiscal year ending March 2011, Zensho had become Japan’s largest restaurant chain operator by revenue.

SukiyaKentaro Ogawadies

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