Veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu passes away at 80

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Sukiya founder Kentaro Ogawa passes away at 77 due to heart attack
07-04-2026 18:53 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
23-03-2026 22:43 HKT
Habermas, the philosopher who shaped Germany's post-war conscience
15-03-2026 20:03 HKT
Ex-chief secretary Rafael Hui dies at 77 due to health issues
01-02-2026 22:16 HKT
Man dies after collapsing on Hong Kong Trail following argument
25-01-2026 19:23 HKT
Long-serving Russian envoy to North Korea dies
09-12-2025 11:02 HKT
Elderly woman dies after being dragged under tour bus in Wan Chai
05-12-2025 11:08 HKT
Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, influential style icon, dies at 93
25-10-2025 10:50 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
Netflix hikes Hong Kong subscription fees by up to 11.4pc
07-04-2026 20:18 HKT