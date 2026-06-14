Elder sister of Bruce Lee dies at 88 in San Francisco

Phoebe Lee, the elder sister of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, passed away at her San Francisco home on June 8 at the age of 88.

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The news was announced by the Bruce Lee Club on their official social media page, where Phoebe Lee was also the honorary chairman of the Club.

The post noted that Phoebe Lee “brought immense warmth, wisdom, and leadership to our community,” and the Club expressed deep sorrow over her passing and joined the Lee family in mourning.

“At this time, the family requests privacy to grieve in peace. We ask that the public respect their space as they handle funeral arrangements,” the post also read.

Details about memorial services will be announced soon, it wrote.