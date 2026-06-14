Elder sister of Bruce Lee dies at 88 in San Francisco

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Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87
06-05-2026 22:43 HKT
Veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu passes away at 80
08-04-2026 20:56 HKT
Sukiya founder Kentaro Ogawa passes away at 77 due to heart attack
07-04-2026 18:53 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
23-03-2026 22:43 HKT
Habermas, the philosopher who shaped Germany's post-war conscience
15-03-2026 20:03 HKT
Ex-chief secretary Rafael Hui dies at 77 due to health issues
01-02-2026 22:16 HKT
Man dies after collapsing on Hong Kong Trail following argument
25-01-2026 19:23 HKT
Long-serving Russian envoy to North Korea dies
09-12-2025 11:02 HKT
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT