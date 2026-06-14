logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Elder sister of Bruce Lee dies at 88 in San Francisco

NEWS
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Phoebe Lee, the elder sister of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, passed away at her San Francisco home on June 8 at the age of 88.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The news was announced by the Bruce Lee Club on their official social media page, where Phoebe Lee was also the honorary chairman of the Club.

The post noted that Phoebe Lee “brought immense warmth, wisdom, and leadership to our community,” and the Club expressed deep sorrow over her passing and joined the Lee family in mourning.

“At this time, the family requests privacy to grieve in peace. We ask that the public respect their space as they handle funeral arrangements,” the post also read.

Details about memorial services will be announced soon, it wrote.

Bruce LeePhoebe Leedies

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
British artist David Hockney speaks during presentation of his new book "A Bigger Book" during the book fair in Frankfurt, Germany October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
David Hockney, the British artist who went in search of Californian colour, dies at 88
WORLD
12-06-2026 17:54 HKT
Media mogul Ted Turner in 2019 (AFP) Ted Turner and wife Jane Fonda in 1992 (Reuters)
Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87
WORLD
06-05-2026 22:43 HKT
Veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu passes away at 80
NEWS
08-04-2026 20:56 HKT
Sukiya founder Kentaro Ogawa passes away at 77 due to heart attack
WORLD
07-04-2026 18:53 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
NEWS
23-03-2026 22:43 HKT
German philosopher Professor Juergen Habermas makes a speech during the awards ceremony for the "Understanding and Tolerance" prize at the Jewish museum in Berlin, November 13, 2010. (Reuters)
Habermas, the philosopher who shaped Germany's post-war conscience
WORLD
15-03-2026 20:03 HKT
Veteran American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson looks on after being awarded with the Legion of Honour by French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 19, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader and US presidential hopeful dies at 84, family says
WORLD
17-02-2026 20:09 HKT
Ex-chief secretary Rafael Hui dies at 77 due to health issues
NEWS
01-02-2026 22:16 HKT
Man dies after collapsing on Hong Kong Trail following argument
NEWS
25-01-2026 19:23 HKT
File photo
Long-serving Russian envoy to North Korea dies
WORLD
09-12-2025 11:02 HKT
Hong Kong braces for intense deluge as observatory warns of 200mm rain in two days
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:38 HKT
Arrested CMC intern led to hospital for evidence search following overnight detention
NEWS
13-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Keith Brandt. Photo by W H Ho
ICC chief hails Hong Kong as dispute resolution hub
PEOPLE
08-06-2026 07:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.