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CHINA

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit South Korea from August 19-20

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China's State Councilor Wang Yi speaks at the Lanting Forum on "International Order and Global Governance in the Post-COVID-19 Era", following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China's State Councilor Wang Yi speaks at the Lanting Forum on "International Order and Global Governance in the Post-COVID-19 Era", following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit South Korea from August 19 to 20, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, marking his first official trip to the country in five years.

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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will receive Wang on Thursday at the Blue House to discuss bilateral relations and regional affairs and convey his regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the presidential office.

Wang will also hold talks and a luncheon with National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, where they are expected to exchange views on South Korea-China relations, developments on the Korean Peninsula and other regional and international issues, the office said.

Upon his arrival on Wednesday, Wang is also scheduled to hold talks and attend a dinner with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

The visit comes ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen in November and is expected to help the countries to review progress in restoring ties and prepare for the next stage of high-level exchanges, the ministry said.

Reuters

ChinaForeign MinisterWang YivisitSouth KoreaAugust

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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