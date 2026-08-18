China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit South Korea from August 19-20

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit South Korea from August 19 to 20, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, marking his first official trip to the country in five years.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will receive Wang on Thursday at the Blue House to discuss bilateral relations and regional affairs and convey his regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the presidential office.

Wang will also hold talks and a luncheon with National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, where they are expected to exchange views on South Korea-China relations, developments on the Korean Peninsula and other regional and international issues, the office said.

Upon his arrival on Wednesday, Wang is also scheduled to hold talks and attend a dinner with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

The visit comes ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen in November and is expected to help the countries to review progress in restoring ties and prepare for the next stage of high-level exchanges, the ministry said.

Reuters