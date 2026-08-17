Xi extends congratulations on Indonesia's 81st founding anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, on the 81st anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Indonesia.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Xi said that under Prabowo's leadership, Indonesia is steadily advancing toward its Golden Indonesia 2045 vision and has made new achievements in economic and social development. He congratulated Indonesia on becoming a founding member of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Indonesia relations and is ready to work with Prabowo to guide government departments and local authorities in implementing the consensus reached by the two sides. He also pledged to strengthen strategic mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across the board, and further enhance the regional and global influence of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future, bringing greater benefits to the people of both countries.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also extended congratulations on Monday on the 81st anniversary of Indonesia's founding.

Separately, Xi extended his condolences to Subianto over a strong earthquake that rocked Indonesia recently. He noted that under the leadership of Subianto, the Indonesian people will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes soon.

(Staff reporter and Xinhua)