logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Xi extends congratulations on Indonesia's 81st founding anniversary

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Xi and Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto in 2015. (File)
Xi and Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto in 2015. (File)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, on the 81st anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Indonesia.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Xi said that under Prabowo's leadership, Indonesia is steadily advancing toward its Golden Indonesia 2045 vision and has made new achievements in economic and social development. He congratulated Indonesia on becoming a founding member of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Indonesia relations and is ready to work with Prabowo to guide government departments and local authorities in implementing the consensus reached by the two sides. He also pledged to strengthen strategic mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across the board, and further enhance the regional and global influence of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future, bringing greater benefits to the people of both countries.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also extended congratulations on Monday on the 81st anniversary of Indonesia's founding.

Separately, Xi extended his condolences to Subianto over a strong earthquake that rocked Indonesia recently. He noted that under the leadership of Subianto, the Indonesian people will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes soon.

(Staff reporter and Xinhua)

IndonesiaXi Jinping

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A rescuer conducting operations near a collapsed mosque following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Satar Kampas village, East Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara. (AFP)
Nearly 13,000 displaced by deadly Indonesian quake await aid
WORLD
2 hours ago
Xi calls for learning from Jiang Zemin's extraordinary courage, vision
CHINA
7 hours ago
Jiang Zemin on a visit to Hong Kong. (File)
Xi to address late leader Jiang Zemin's centenary commemoration
CHINA
23 hours ago
Thousands evacuate after Indonesia quake kills 51, cuts roads
WORLD
16-08-2026 12:31 HKT
People evacuated from a building collapse at Jayakarta hotel following an earthquake of magnitude 7.7, in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, August 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
At least 38 dead after Indonesia's magnitude-7.7 earthquake, officials say
WORLD
15-08-2026 10:30 HKT
Passengers rescued from the KM Putri Yasmin ferry that caught fire in waters off Lombok, float in the sea during a rescue operation, in Indonesia, August 12, 2026, in this screengrab taken from a handout video. Basarnas/Handout via REUTERS
One dead, 172 rescued after Indonesian ferry from Bali catches fire
WORLD
12-08-2026 10:51 HKT
A drone view shows a residential area along the Musi river as smog covers it due to recent wildfires in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 11, 2026. REUTERS/Abriansyah Liberto
Indonesia races to contain fires as haze spreads across region
WORLD
11-08-2026 16:42 HKT
File Photo
Xi extends congratulations on 61st founding anniversary of Republic of Singapore
CHINA
09-08-2026 14:42 HKT
A monkey as seen at Bama beach in Situbondo, Indonesia East Java province in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken August 3, 2017. Antara Foto/Budi Candra Setya via REUTERS.
Indonesia traps monkey to end rampage that wounded 18 people
WORLD
07-08-2026 19:39 HKT
A drone view of smoke rising from Mount Bromo National Park in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Indonesia battles Mount Bromo wildfire as El Nino takes root
WORLD
07-08-2026 18:36 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating
NEWS
15 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helper dies in HK, employer left footing repatriation bill
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Hayden Panettiere in 2013. (Reuters/File)
Hayden Panettiere, 'Heroes' and 'Nashville' actress, dies at 36, US media reports
WORLD
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.