Indonesia arrests captain of ferry that sank, killing dozens

Read More
Indonesia razes poolside prison 'villas' where whisky, TVs seized
30-09-2026 20:14 HKT
Women fight fires and sexism in Indonesian Borneo
30-09-2026 14:43 HKT
Hollywood stars among 100 arrested in NY anti-Netanyahu protest
25-09-2026 10:16 HKT
Indonesia accepts Malaysia's help to tackle wildfires
19-09-2026 17:54 HKT
Indonesia recovers three bodies as effort begins to right capsized ship
18-09-2026 19:42 HKT
Indonesian divers face high-risk challenges to reach capsized ferry
18-09-2026 14:06 HKT
Smog scuppers Japan force helping fight Indonesia wildfires
17-09-2026 19:59 HKT