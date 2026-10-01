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WORLD

Indonesia arrests captain of ferry that sank, killing dozens

WORLD
53 mins ago
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Photo by MUDA SAGALA / AFP Coffins containing the identified remains of victims from the Virgo 8 ship disaster are prepared for repatriation to their respective hometowns at Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia on September 28, 2026.
Photo by MUDA SAGALA / AFP Coffins containing the identified remains of victims from the Virgo 8 ship disaster are prepared for repatriation to their respective hometowns at Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia on September 28, 2026.

Indonesian police have arrested the captain of a passenger ferry that sank in the Java Sea in September, killing dozens, a spokesman said Thursday.

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The skipper was detained as the search for victims was in its third week, national police spokesman Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko told AFP.

He did not provide further information.

The ferry had been transporting 213 passengers and 30 crew when it lost contact after departing from Indonesia's second largest city Surabaya on Java island, headed for Banjarmasin on Borneo.

Dozens remain officially missing in the search operation that has retrieved 108 survivors to date.

Nearly 80 people have been confirmed dead.

Marine accidents regularly occur in Indonesia, a vast Southeast Asian archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that relies heavily on boat connections for daily transport and tourism.

Lax safety standards and unpredictable weather are often the cause.

AFP

Indonesiaarrestscaptainferry

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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